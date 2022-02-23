Grapeland 63, Cayuga 58
RUSK – The Grapeland Sandies survived their Bi-District round matchup against the Cayuga Wildcats, 63-58.
Omarian Wiley had 21 points in the game to lead the Sandies. Riley Murchison added a nice second scoring option with 18 points in the contest. Cadarian Wiley finished with two points, but added 16 points and 10 assist to his stat line. Story Graham led the Wildcats in scoring with 14, which included a trio of threes. JaCorie Bradley also banged three three’s in the contest as he finished with 11 points.
Cayuga finished 12-15 on the year. Grapeland (27-10) will play Crawford at 6 p.m. Friday in Buffalo.
Madisonville 68, Palestine 44
LEON – The Palestine Wildcats playoff journey was cut short against the Madisonville Mustangs Tuesday in a 68-44 loss.
The Wildcats struggled to find scoring in the absence of Dreyon Barrett as they were held to 18 first-half points. Taj’Shawn Wilson led them with eight points. J’Corey Jackson and Jordan Walker both added five points.
The Wildcats finished 21-12 on the year.
Chireno 54, Oakwood 28
WELLS – The Oakwood Panthers season ended Tuesday following their 54-28 loss against the Chireno Owls.
The Panthers were unable to generate much offense in the contest as they were held under double figures in four straight quarters. Isaiah Jacobs did his best to overcome their offensive struggles as he scored 12 of those 28 points.
Oakwood finishes their season 10-13.
