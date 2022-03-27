TYLER – A brilliant performance from Tony Garcia spearheaded Palestine’s 13-0 win over the Sabine Cardinals during the bi-district round Friday.
The third-ranked Wildcats looked every bit of a championship contender in the second half of Friday’s contest. The shutout also marked head coach John Absalom’s 650th career win and 37th playoff win at Palestine. Arturo Nieto opened the scoring, netting two in the first eight minutes, the first assisted by Diego Farias, the second on a stolen header and then a blast from 35 yards out. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead into the half.
The second half was a totally different story. Johan Hagberg found the back of the net after a scrum in front of the Cardinal goal to get the onslaught started. Tony Garcia proceeded to score five goals in seven minutes, one assisted by Farias and the other four from Nieto. Farias added another, two minutes later, from Nieto.
Ty Carnes joined the scoring party on a Farias assist. Adedoyin Adedeji scored the next two assisted by freshmen Dylan Jones and Carlos Martinez. Ricoh Avila capped off the scoring converting a pk for his first career goal. This was the Wildcats biggest playoff win since the area round of 2017 when they defeated Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill by an identical score. The Wildcats continue the playoffs against the Bullard Panthers Tuesday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale at 7:30pm.
Bullard is ranked 38th in Class 4A after finishing second in District 13-4A. The Panthers clinched their bi-district round win over North Lamar, 2-0, who is ranked 96th in class 4A.
