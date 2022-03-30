LINDALE – Back-to-back playoff shutouts for the Palestine Wildcats has earned them a trip to the regional quarterfinals against the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday.
After coming off a 13-0 bi-district win against the Sabine Cardinals, the Wildcats got the shutout of the Bullard Panthers Tuesday 3-0. The Wildcats got on the scoreboard late in the first half when Johan Hagberg sent a ball in front of the Bullard goal that Diego Farias was able to convert to break the scoreless tie.
After the half, Farias scored his second on a restart from distance to double the lead. Andy Garcia placed the final nail in the coffin, off a spectacular pass from Hagberg. Mauricio Garcia was assisted by Diego Oliva, Juan Lopez, Ricoh Avila, David Arredondo and Alex Garcia to secure the second straight playoff clean sheet.
The Wildcats have played Kilgore twice this year. Their first meeting of the year came at the Pine Tree tournament where Kilgore took a 2-0 victory. They later met at Palestine’s annual hosted tournament where the game moved to penalty kick shootout after remaining tied at 2-2 following overtime.
Diego Farias, Arturo Nieto, Ty Carnes and Andy Garcia all converted their chances while Vigil blocked one Bulldog shot and another went sailing over the goal. Kilgore finished first in District 15-4A and boast a 15-game win streak. They’ve had a pair of playoff shutouts against Madisonville, 3-0, and Cumberland Academy by the same score.
According to MaxPreps, Kilgore is ranked second in Class 4A, while Palestine is ranked third.
