TYLER – Another classic battle between the Palestine Wildcats and Kilgore Bulldogs went in favor of Kilgore in a penalty kick shootout Friday during the 4A Regional Quarterfinals.
It was the third meeting of the season between the Wildcat and Bulldogs Friday. Kilgore had taken the first win during their matchup at Pine Tree’s soccer tournament, 2-0, before the Wildcats paid them back later at their hosted East Texas Shootout in a penalty kick shootout.
Part three began to play out in similar fashion as their prior meeting, though it was Kilgore surviving in a PK shootout. The Bulldogs scored early on a corner kick to take the lead. The Wildcats evened the score back up at 1-1 when Arturo Nieto was able to get a foot on a Diego Farias shot that found the back of the net. After that it was a back-and-forth game with neither team able to capitalize on their opportunities.
The Wildcats thought they had taken the lead on a goal from Ty Carnes in the second half but the officials waved it off to keep the score tied. The match moved to overtime and it was more of the same, with keeper Mauricio Garcia coming up with some big saves to keep the score even.
Then came penalty kicks. Farias buried the first shot, Nieto was stonewalled by the Bulldog keeper, Juan Lopez missed high and Carnes missed to the left. Kilgore scored on all three of their kicks and advanced on. The ‘Cats finished the season with 25 wins or more for the eighth year in a row and allowed less than 30 goals for the season for the ninth year in a row and the 12th time in the last 16 seasons.
