A duo from Cayuga High School’s fishing team produced the sixth best results Saturday during the Texas High School Bass Association Central Division tournament.
Led by captain Shane Goolsby, Cayuga freshmen anglers Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta caught five bass weighing 13.43 pounds on Lake Palestine . Goolsby and Banta were sixth overall in a field of 192 teams.
The young duo not only made an impressive debut, but they did it with their on unique method. All five of their tournament catches came by way of the bait they made before the competition. Instead of buying the more expensive traditional bass lures, Kolten and Morgan used “baby brush hog” bait – a four inch package of bait that has tails, wings and arms that slither with the slightest provocation, but a small body that’ll ease into the tightest crevices where big bass live and wait for their meals.
They're unorthodox method was tested against a very hot and windy day for the competiting teams. Temperatures nearly peeking at 90 degrees caused the fish to migrate towards more shallow areas of the waters, or simply, swim deeper.
Cayuga's top pair took home a pair of Lew's fishing casting reels for their top-six performance.
“We're kind of starting over since we graduated half of our team last year,” Cayuga fishing sponsor Erika Goolsby said. “We're not in a rebuilding phase, but we have a lot of new kids we're excited about.”
Despite lake conditions, Cayuga still exceeded their goal of getting 4 of their 10 teams placed. Emily Banta and Kara Stovall (29th), captained by Rob Stovall; Cody Baker and Toby Murray (32nd), captained by Ricky Baker; and Garrett Bright and BJ Scruggs (64th), captiained by Ray Kidd all finished in the top third of the competiting teams.
13 of Cayuga's 19 anglers enter this year as new faces to the program. Four of those 10 individuals that placed (Kolten, Morgan, Kara and BJ) were Cayuga's new class of anglers.
“For our top-four teams to place in the top one-third was a proud moment,” Goolsby said. “Our goal for them is to stay consistent. They don't have to be first, but stay competitive.”
Emily and Kara brought in two fish for a total of 6.64 pounds. Cody and Toby reeled in four fish for a total weight of 6.37, while Garrett and BJ rounded out the group with two catches for a weight of nearly three pounds.
Moving forward, the team will place an emphasis on the importance of practicing on the water during prefishing.
Cayuga' s next tournament is Oct. 19th at Richland Chambers lake with the weigh-in at Oak Cove Marina.
Westwood's Jon Graham and Travis Blevins were also in attendance for the Central Division competition. Graham and Blevins took 62nd place with one catch weighing 3.38 pounds. The two were competiting out of division and will be back on the lake this Saturday at the East Division competition at Lake O Pines.
