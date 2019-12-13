CAYUGA – After reaching the postseason for the second consecutive year, the Cayuga Wildcats were properly rewarded in the All-District selections.
At the top, sophomore linebacker Corey Caldwell secured Co-Defensive District New Comer of the Year after logging 38 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
The Wildcats saw the Grasch brothers both secure spots on first-team All-District. Casen recorded 67 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks as a member of the defensive line. At linebacker, Carter made 76 stops, four tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.
Running back Kaden Joyce nearly cracked 1,000 yards, but was still given first-team All-District honors. Joyce finished with 810 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman Matthew Barber made the first-team as Cayuga's staple left tackles.
Cayuga had four members selected to the District's second team: junior Billy Kelly- RB/WR 300 yds Rushing and a TD 150 yds Receiving and a TD; senior Dalton Fitzpatrick- OL 88% Average 2 Pancake at Right Tackle; junior Daniel Nino Torres- DL 39 Tackles 6 TFL 1 Sack; junior Austin Jenkins- SS 50 Tackles 7 TFL 4 Sacks.
Honorable Mention: junior Caden Mullican- Utility Played QB, Receiver, Safety, Corner and all Special teams; junior Logan Vaughn; junior Toby Murray; senior Connor Daniel; senior Chris Torre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.