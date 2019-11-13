JACKSONVILLE – The Cayuga Wildcats goal this season was to stack back-to-back good years together. After a few up-and-down campaigns, the Wildcats are in the playoffs for the second-straight year.
Cayuga is geared for a physical matchup against the Alto Yellowjackets (11-0, 5-0). Perhaps the most explosive offense Cayuga will play this season, the Yellowjackets finished their last three district games averaging 56 per contest.
“We're going to run into them and see what happens,” head coach Cody Mohan. “I know we're listed as the underdogs and that's ok. We're going to give them everything we've got.”
The Wildcats pride themselves on being a physical football team and that will be tested against Alto tonight.
The Yellowjackets' physical style of football is led by running backs Logan Rogers and Will Dixon. The pair combined for 378 yards rushing against Union Grove and scored three of the Yellowjackets' six rushing touchdowns.
The dynamic performance followed a 383-yard, seven touchdown outing on the ground for Alto the week before.
“We're excited about this opportunity,” Mohan said. “We're out there to represent our community.”
After suffering a three-game slide halfway through the season, Cayuga enters tonight with a bit of momentum on their side going 2-1 down the stretch – outscoring their opponents 82-52 during over that span.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jacksonville High School's stadium.
