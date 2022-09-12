Properly handling adversity is an early sign of a good team and right now it has the Cayuga Wildcats sitting 2-1 heading into the final week of non-district play.
Maturing into a team that’s equipped to handle adversity mentality has gotten Cayuga off to a much better start than they were a year ago. Already, they’re one win away from matching their 2021-win total following their 16-8 win over Colmesneil Friday.
“0-5 is something we weren’t going to do this year,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “We’re more mature. They’re learning how to be a player-led team. They’re growing every game. Doesn’t matter about matching our win total. We’re focused on the now. One rep at a time.”
Cayuga had a much better practice heading into week three after unpredictable circumstances disrupted their normal practice routine before their Mildred loss. Still, it’s not as if their game against Colmesneil didn’t have its fair share of struggles.
“In the past, we just hadn’t been good at handling adversity,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “We had a frontrunner mentality. It was easy for us to roll over and accept it is what it is. That’s not what this team is now.”
Turnovers on offense presented Colmesneil with a pair of opportunities to take complete control of the low-scoring affair. But resiliency from Cayuga’s defense held them without a first down on both instances.
It’s a defense that is holding its opponents to less than 200 yards per game and 13 points per game. Colmesneil only ran 34 plays on the night in large part to Cayuga’s defense forcing three-and-outs and Jakobe Brown capitalizing on two interceptions thrown his way.
On offense, Whit Jenkins and Chase Hearell showcased a two-headed rushing attack that contributed to their 296-yard rushing day as a team. Jenkins ran for 117 yards and a rushing score, while Hearell nearly matched him with 115 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Those two will be vital in securing a second straight win over visiting Mt. Enterprise Friday. Though Mt. Enterprise enters week four 0-3, it’s not a game Magee plans on taking lightly. Simply because he understands what it’s like to be on that side of the coin.
Cayuga began their season 0-5 last year before going 3-2 in district play. Even with Cayuga favorited by 21 points, Magee believes Mt. Enterprise is a better team than what’s shown in the win-loss column.
They’ve eclipsed 200 yards rushing in two of their first three games. They rushed for 339 yards in their 47-26 loss against Maud last week.
Homecoming kick off for Cayuga is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Scarborough Stadium.
