For the first time in six years, the Cayuga Wildcats were crowned district champions following their 28-0 win over the Italy Gladiators Friday.
Getting an ice bath on someone else’s field is a rewarding feeling not many coaches get to experience – let alone receive in their second year over a program. The victory not only earned Cayuga its first district championship since 2016, but it also earned Head Coach Jacob Magee Texas Football’s Class 2A Coach of the Week award.
“The biggest thing is the kids believed in us because we believed in them,” Head Coach Jacob Magee said. “There’s no doubt we’re family. The kids are reciprocating the love that we’re giving them. They’re showing it in their work ethic.”
It’s even more special for a senior class that has been the leading example for Cayuga’s football team on how-to walk-in resiliency. A 1-8 2020 season was followed by an 0-5 start to the 2021 season. Since then, they’re 11-3 in their last 14 non-playoff games.
This season has been highlighted by a dominant defensive effort, which was on full display Friday evening. Italy ran 38 plays and netted a total of 38 yards. Cayuga pitched its first shutout of the season and is allowing less than 10 points per game. As it stands, they’re on pace to give up the fewest points in program history since 1982.
Offensively, they’re averaging 324 yards per game on the ground and 6.7 yards per carry. It’s been a perfect blend that’s resulted in an average margin of victory of 27.6 points through five district games.
“We tell them you get to write your own pages in the history book,” Magee said. “What do you want your legacy to be? We’re where we’re at because there’s a level of trust between coaches and players. We believe in each other.”
The Wildcats continue to rise above any disbelief in what they’ve been able to accomplish. They were projected to finish third in district and were even underdogs heading into Friday’s game against Italy.
“Nobody has given us anything and that’s what I love,” Magee said. “It’s a life lesson. You can’t play the victim. We’re not that, we’re not this. We’re not moving up in the rankings. If you want it, take it. Go earn somebody’s respect. I feel like that’s what this group has done. If you want something go work for it. They have equity in it, so it means even more.”
Cayuga is on a bye week and returns to the field on Nov. 4, at home, against the Rio Vista Eagles. Cayuga will be matched up against the fourth-place team from District 8-2A Division I in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
