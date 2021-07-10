CAYUGA — The Cayuga Wildcats found themselves in new water last year following the district realignment.
The Wildcats made the playoffs for back-to-back years prior to moving into District 8-2A where they were winless in their five-game district schedule.
Former Palestine Wildcat assistant coach Jacob Magee has taken the reigns of the Cayuga program and is looking to guide them to their third playoff berth in four years.
Magee helped Rusk capture back-to-back district championships while serving as their offensive coordinator. The Wildcats are just over a decade removed from their last state championship, which made the destination attractive for Magee.
Unfortunately for him, Dave Campbell projects Cayuga to have a repeat of their 2020 campaign with a seventh-place finish in the district.
The Wildcats will lean heavily on their junior class as they look to post their first winning season since 2016 and get back into playoff contention.
Chase Hearrell plays key role in all three phases. Defensive end and running back Khristian Roberts will be the team’s senior leader.
The defense will also lean on Braxton Killion, Jacob Ingram and Bo Barrett. Two younger players could also leave their mark, as Walker McCann and Jacobe Brown will get their chance to shine.
Italy, Kerens, Dawson and Marlin are the four teams that fill up the playoff docket for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Italy, the reigning District 8-2A champions and the projected favorite, return quarterback Jaden Saxon along with running back Jaden Barr to power their offense. Last year, the Gladiators were able to secure a 49-0 win over Cayuga.
Saxon was a dual-threat for Italy with nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. Barr rushed for 1,800 yards and 29 touchdowns during their 10-win season.
Linebacker Gabe Martinez recorded 123 tackles for the Gladiators.
Dawson returns four starters on each side of the ball. Notably, linebacker Payton McCormick who is the early favorite for preseason defensive MVP.
McCormick racked up 126 tackles by himself as the team’s defensive anchor. Dawson is the district’s projected third-best team after finishing last year 3-2.
Kerens, DCTF’s projected district runner-up, returns 16 varsity lettermen. Damarya Baxter got it done for the Bobcats on both sides of the field with over 700 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns and 106 tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.