Devastating.
It's the only word many of us can find, before our eyes swell with tears as we remember Los Angeles Laker great Kobe Bryant.
The news of a helicopter crash in California, breaking Sunday afternoon on Twitter, didn't seem real.
A 41-year-old legend still in the making was dead.
My first reaction was this had to be a hoax. People so large that the world knows them by their first name are supposed to be immune to sudden death.
Say it isn't so.
In fact, though, it was, and the news got even worse. We learned Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was on board, along with seven others. None survived.
The words, “Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant” still don't seem real.
Whether you were privileged to watch Kobe's illustrious 20-year career, you were reminded of how quickly a life can end. How nine people, separated by age, race, celebrity, and economic class, were here one moment, gone the next.
None of it made sense: The man who began building his NBA legacy at age 17 didn't live long enough to see his induction into the NBA Hall of Fame.
“The Black Mamba,” as he was affectionally called, was barely a few years into his post-NBA life. He had already won an Oscar as a film producer, written one book, and started another.
How much more could one of the sporting world's most impactful protagonists accomplish?
Bryant had aspirations to show the world he was more than a basketball player. The same indomitable drive and determination that brought him five NBA championships continued after he retired from basketball.
It's what is known as the “Mamba mentality.”
“I liked challenging people and making them uncomfortable,” Bryant said in an excerpt from The Player's Tribune. “That's what leads to introspection, and that's what leads to improvement. You could say I dared people to be their best selves.”
It was his desire to pursue excellence, on his own terms, that inspired, and will continue to inspire, us all. He became not only a player but also an owner, not just a writer but an author, not simply an actor but a director.
The passing of such greatness forces us to confront our own mortality; it challenges us to question how we live. As we shoot for our own greatness, we will always be reminded, with pain and emotion, how quickly it can all end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.