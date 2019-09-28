PALESTINE – A night that started with a joyous homecoming celebration at Palestine High School ended in disarray and disappointment, with Palestine's 24-20 loss to the Crandall Pirates.
“Any homecoming loss is tough,” head coach Lance Angel said. “We got outplayed tonight. We have to work to get better. If we show up and don't play well, good teams are going to beat you.”
Still, the game could have easily turned out differently.
With just under thee minutes left in regulation, the Wildcats had 83 yards of field to cover for a game-winning drive.
“It's difficult in this offense to have a two-minute O,” Angel said. “It was difficult moving the ball all night long.”
Jakerian Conley got the drive going with a six-yard run to the right sideline. The Wildcats chipped away, until Jeremiah Davis set them up on the enemy's side of the field with a nine-yard run to the Pirates 44-yard line.
A game-altering play was nearly made off of a play-action deep shot to Marquis Thompson. Unfortunately for the driving Palestine offense, Thompson couldn't make the contested catch that would've set the Wildcats up inside the 20-yard line.
The next sequence would place a hard capper on Palestine's final pre-district game. With 46 seconds left, the Wildcats dialed up another pass play. But Crandall was ready for it and forced quarterback Christian Hutchinson to tuck the ball and run for a yard.
That melted 20 seconds off the clock. Things continued to go south when the offense was flagged for a delay of game. Coach Angel was forced to burn a timeout to avoid the 10-second runoff accompanied with the penalty.
On third-and-14, Hutchinson attempted to hit Thompson on a quick out route towards the sidelines. It was dropped. On fourth down, Crandall sealed the game with a sack.
Slow starts in the first half were the storyline for both teams coming into Friday's matchup. This game was no different. After both teams ended their first possession with a punt, Crandall set up shop on the 25-yard line to start their second possession.
Their drive would come to an end, after cornerback Demarius Sessions notched the first takeaway of the game on an interception.
On Palestine's first play of the drive, however, Hutchinson gave the ball right back on an interception.
Crandall capitalized on the next possession, with quarterback Holt Reese hitting receiver Sha'brun Booker streaking down the middle of the field for a 36-yard gain. The Pirates' drive came to a grinding halt, however, when cornerback Tayon Huntley made an instinctive read, jumping the throw to the sidelines.
Sixty-three yards later, Huntley would dive into the end-zone, giving the Wildcats the first score of the game. The game was tied at 10 at halftime.
The second-half start for Palestine soured quickly, then shifted in their favor. After a punt from Palestine, followed by a Crandall fumble, the Wildcats would cap off a quick six-play drive with a 23-yard Quinton Cook touchdown run.
Palestine's defense tightened, forcing a Pirates three-and-out on their next possession. Palestine orchestrated another solid drive that ended in three points.
Up 20-10, with two minutes left in the third, Palestine seemed in control. Then a circus play from the Pirates sliced the Wildcats' lead to three. On third down, Pirates receiver Billy Myers took a two-yard screen 72 yards, after reversing field and outrunning the defense.
Palestine had to punt after three plays on their first possession of the fourth quarter. Crandall continued making big plays, as Reese connected with Myers again on a 29-yard touchdown pass.
Palestine couldn't recover from 14 unanswered points from the Pirates.
“We have to get more pressure on the passer,” Angel said. We got guys fighting back there. When the ball's in the air, we have to be there to make plays.”
