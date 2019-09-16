TEAGUE – The Palestine and Westwood high school cross country teams competed at the Teague cross country invitational this past weekend.
Palestine varsity boys won the meet with 18 points. All seven of their runners finished in the top-12.
Luis Rangel, Michael Guz man and Michael Chaidez all secured top-three finishes. Rangel, first, ran a time of 18:57. Guzman, second, ran a 18:58.10, while Chaidez followed him with an 18:58.40.
Luis Castillo slotted in the fifth spot (19:00). Garrett Bowden was seventh (19:51). Jonathan Chavez finished 9th (19:54). Raul Ramirez rounded out the group at 12th (19:57).
Westwood's top runner was Emillo Martinzez who finished eight overall (19:52). Next was Paul Stewart at 25th (21:45). Martell finished 28th (22:05). Coleman finished 40th (23:25). Quenton Dean rounded out the group at 43rd (23:34).
The Ladycats varsirt runners took second at Teague.
Savannah Harris finished as their top runner at seventh (14:57). Suzy Francia placed 11th (15:22). Helena Lara grabbed 14th (15:35). Karina Gutierrez placed 16th (15:44). Kacie Danchack followed her in 17th (15:47), while Samantha Chaidez rounded out the trio with 18th (15:56). Yari Garcia rounded out the group at 30th (16:50).
Jaysa finished as the top runner for the Lady Panthers placing 12th (15:25). Linette Gilmore was next best at 23rd (16:18). Krystal came in at 44th (18:39), while Brianna was 47th (21:23).
Palestine's junior varsity Ladycat runners secured a first-place finish overall with five runners in the top seven.
Laura Cabrera took first with a time of 16:06. Camila Dominguez crept into the top five at number four (16:35). Celeste Lara was right behind her at fifth (16:43). Amy Rangel was sixth (16:45). Brenda Trevino rounded out the top seven (17:04). Izabel Simien was 11th (17:28). Genesis Giron was 13th (17:39).
The Wildcat JV team won their division with Lizardo Lemus finishing first (20:27). Neftali Rubaicaba placed third (21:14). Alex Arredondo secured fourth (21:17). Arturo Nieto took fifth (21:23). Arath Chavez, JJ Garcia and Jonathan Sanders took eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
The Wildcats varsity runners will head to Longview Friday. Junior high and junior varsity runners will particpate in Palestine's own invitational, the Dogwood Invitational, as will the Ladycat runners.
Also, all Westwood cross country teams will compete in the Dogwood Invitational as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.