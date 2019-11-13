GRAPELAND – Grapeland softball pitcher Cadie Belle Currie signed her letter of intent Wednesday to join St. Edward University's softball team next fall. The all-state softball player finally put pen to paper after months of being verbally committed to St. Edwards.
Currie has been a main staple inside the Sandiettes softball locker room since her freshman year. Currie was selected to the TSWA All-State team for the third consecutive year this past season. In 2017 and 2018, Curries received first-team honors.
Also, she was named as the 2017 District 21-2A CO-MVP and 2018 District 21-2A MVP. Currie was selected to the 2017 Class 2A Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State team as well as being selected as a 2017 Class 2A Texas Sports Writers Association First Team All-State Pitcher.
Countless pitching lessons and select softball travels have earned her a scholarship to a destination she believes is just right for her.
Despite her athletic motivations to become a Hilltopper, classroom size was a huge factor in her destination. St. Edward's 15 to 1 student to teacher ratio allows her a higher success rate in the classroom.
Currie will join fairly new promoted coach Meghan Mulln. She was promoted to head coach of the St. Edward’s softball program before the 2017 season after serving as an assistant coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
In Mullin’s first season at the helm, the Hilltoppers posted a winning 11-10 mark against Heartland Conference opponents and finished at 19-33 overall.
During Mullin’s stint as an assistant coach at SEU, the Hilltoppers compiled a 53-46 record. She also served as the graduate assistant coach in 2011 and 2012.
