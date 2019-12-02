Palestine running back Jeremiah Davis ended his high school football career Friday afternoon against Midlothian Heritage in the Wildcats' first regional appearance since 2004.
The senior running back became the second 2,000-yard rusher in school history following his 22 carries, 124-yard performance Friday in Waco. Davis finished the season with 2,045 rushing yards (third behind Adrian Peterson). His rushing total ranks him fourth among Texas 4A-I running backs.
He also finished the season with eight catches for 155 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Davis was Palestine's workhorse this season with 301 rushing attempts to show for it – most among any running back in school history. His 22 touchdowns rank second all-time in school history and sixth in class 4A-I.
Davis amassed 73 carries during Palestine's playoff tun, which ranks second in school history. His 514 yards over the last three games were just 30 behind clinching Palestine's playoff rushing record, Despite being held out of the endzone for the first time in four weeks, Davis still sits tied for third all-time in school history in playoff rushing touchdowns (4).
For his career, Davis finished with the most carries in school history (708), second all-time in rushing yards (4,329) and third in rushing touchdowns (47).
Other notable offensive records:
Quarterback Christian Hutchinson is tenth in school history in career completions (116), eight in career passing yards (1,960) and seventh in career passing touchdowns (17).
Wide receiver Marquis Thompson finished his football career in Palestine eighth all-time in catches (51), fourth in career receiving yards (1,195) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (13).
Editor's note: Defensive records will be published when finalized.
