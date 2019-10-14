Palestine running back Jeremiah Davis was nominated for the Texas Bowl Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week following his 292, two touchdown, performance on the ground Friday night against Henderson. Davis also filed in 89 receving yards (season-high) and another two receiving touchdowns.
At 5-9, 200 punds, Davis has used his athletic frame to cross the 1000-yard marker on the ground with four games left in the regular season. His 4.46 40-yard dash time, combined with an elite use of instincts, has given Davis an advantage on how to approach opposing defenses.
Before the season, Davis told doubters of this year's team to “just watch out.” The senior running back has “a different mindset” as the team gets deeper into district and it has showed through six games.
“He's a great young man,” Angel said. “He leads by example. He's vocal when he needs to be. Right now, he's what you want on and off the field. He's what a Palestine Wildcat should be.”
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, along with Wells Fargo and in conjunction with the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl, annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Each week, fans are given a chance to vote for the player of the week on TexasFootball.com.
At the end of the high school football season, 10 finalists are named. Fans can then cast their vote as to who should be named Mr. Texas Football. The winner of the 2019 Mr. Texas Football Award presented by Wells Fargo will be announced prior to the 2019 Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl.
Former winners of the award include 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray (2013 and 2014 winner, Allen), 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel (2010 winner, Kerrville Tivy), former Texas Longhorns running back Johnathan Gray (2011 winner, Aledo), Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (2017 winner, Denton Ryan), Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (2007 winner, Lamar Consolidated) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Garrett Gilbert (2008 winner, Lake Travis). Mission Veterans Memorial quarterback Landry Gilpin took home the award in 2018.
For more information, visit www.academytexasbowl.com. For more on the Mr. Texas Football
Award, visit the official page.
Davis will be up against Faben's running back Jose Reyes, Waxachie Life quarterback Gage Mayfield, Frederickburg wide receiver Jarrett Beard, Longview running back Kaden Meredith, Needville RB Ashton Stredick, Bushland QB Jared Thomas, Midland Lee WR Loic Fouonji, Roundrock Stony Point RB Kendall Thomas and Katy Taylor RB Casey Shorter.
2019 Week-by-Week Winners:
Week 6: Abilene Cooper RB Noah Garcia
Week 5: Laredo United South RB Brian Benavides
Week 4: Tioga WR Caleb McKinney
Week 3: Longview Pine Tree WR/RB Keelan Turner
Week 2: Anderson-Shiro RB Zacarrius Haynes
Week 1: Mount Enterprise RB/DB Kendre Miller
