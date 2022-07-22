The Elks found themselves in 3A DII following UIL realignment earliest this year. They’ll join Buffalo, Clifton, Florence, Lexington and Rogers – the closest of those being the 40-minute drive to Buffalo.
The Elks can look forward to at least a two-hour travel any road game that doesn’t include the Bison. The Elks beat Buffalo on the final play of the game last year, 34-33. Missing from the district is reigning state champions Franklin Lions.
Rogers returns as the district runner-up as they finished 5-1 in district and 7-4 overall. However, it’s the Lexington Eagles who got the nod from Dave Campbell as the projected district champions. Lexington returns 19 of their starters who helped lead them to a bi-district appearance and a 4-2 district record.
The most important of those being Preston McMillan – projected defensive MVP.
Of the remaining district members, Lexington’s lone loss came against Rogers in a 43-41 battle. Rogers, whose lone lost came against Franklin, are projected as district runners-up for the second consecutive year.
They return 16 starters from last season’s bi-district qualifying team – including four of their five starting offensive linemen and running back Jackson Landeros who is the projected offensive MVP.
Rounding out of the final two playoff sports are the Buffalo Bison and Clifton Cubs. Buffalo went 1-5 in district last season, but return 12 members of their unit. Clifton also saw one win in district – and on the season in 2021 – as they return 17 starters.
The biggest benefactor for Elkhart is added experience. Majority of their core was young in 2021, so another year under head coach Luke Goode will do them some good heading into a new district.
Finishing last in District 13-3A are the Florence Buffaloes who also finished with one win in district in 2021.
