The Frankston Indians are prepared to continue to carve their number in history this upcoming season.
Last year, they became just the third team in program history to reach the playoffs in back-to-back years. This year, they can become the first team in school history to make three consecutive playoff berths. Fortunately, that’s exactly what Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has predicted them to accomplish.
The Indians are projected to finished fourth in District 10-2A DI. With the turn of realignment adding a few new faces to the district, writers still have faith in their ability to make another push towards the playoffs.
Sitting at the top of the list is reining district champions Beckville. The Bearcats went undefeated en route to a district championship and a regional quarterfinals appearance. Returning amongst their 16 varsity lettermen is preseason offensive MVP J’Koby Williams.
Also adding to their 12-win team from 2021 is a couple of junior varsity guys coming off an 10-0 season.
Projected district champion runner-up is new addition Harleton Wildcats. The Wildcats moved down from Class 3A-DII after finished fourth in their district. They loss in the bi-district round, but still look to make some noise in a small class. They have 17 returners – including preseason defensive MVP and two-time All-State player Jayden Johnson.
Third is the Hawkins Hawks who has won 17 games the past two seasons under head coach Scott Evans. Hawkins went 4-2 in district before clinching a bi-district title. Their ground attack will remain the engine of their offense with Braden Adams and Julian Frazier handling much of the workload.
On defense, Newcomer of the Year Coleman Tapia leads their unit.
Filling out the last playoff spot in District 10-2A is Frankston. The Indians will start their third new face at quarterback in the past three years, but it is one who got his fair share of experience at the tail end of last season.
Sophomore Reese Hicks took over for Cael Bruno after his injury and played the final three games of their season. Headlining their team is veteran Jared Cook.
The final three spots in district belong to Ore City (5), Big Sandy (6) and Gladewater (7). Ore City does return 15 varsity lettermen, which include senior quarterback Ryan Webb who only played in five games last year.
Big Sandy continues to try to build depth on both sides of the ball and improve from their 0-6 standing in 2021’s district run.
Gladewater is new to the district as they finished 1-5 in their previous district. They’ll transition new coach Bobby Chadwick into their head role as they look to improve upon their one-win season in 2021.
