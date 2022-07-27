The rebuild process will continue for the Grapeland Sandies under head coach Jordan Wood in 2022. After enjoying a few years of deep playoff pushes, the Sandies were unable to reach the playoffs in 2021. This year, according to Texas Football, Grapeland is marked for last place in District 11-2A.
Last year, Grapeland had to replace a few key positions in which they lost to graduation. All-State players such as Quarterback BJ Lamb and Linebacker Cooper Sheridan had been staples in the program. Wide receiver Keizion Ashford was another key piece on both sides of the ball that they also lost to graduation.
This year, they look to replace Cadarian Wiley. Wiley had been their lead back since his sophomore year – tallying over 1,000 yards rushing in each season. The now Lamar University signee capped off his high school career in 2021 with his highest rushing total yet. After rushing for 1,300 yards his junior year, he put up 1,879 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns (both career highs). He earned All-District first-team honors.
The whole at running back has not gone unnoticed as Texas Football picked Grapeland to finish 7th in district. The Sandies went 3-2 to open the season and averaged 48 points in their three wins but finished with a 1-4 district record.
District alignment has placed the Sandies in the same district, but with six new faces on the district slate this season. Beginning at the top are the Timpson Bears. The Bears have won 26 games and lost in the state semifinals the past two years.
Quarterback Terry Bussey – the projected district Offensive MVP – was nothing short of sensational in their run. He logged 1,800 yards passing and 24 touchdowns, along with 1,500 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns. He also registered eight interceptions on defense.
Following Timpson are the Joaquin Rams. The Rams finished 2021 with a 5-5 record and were bi-district finalist. 21 members of that team return this year, including running back Malik Stotts. Stotts rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding another five touchdowns receiving. Dalton Jordan enters his sophomore season after leading the team in tackles as a freshman.
Projected to place third are the Garrison Bulldogs. Another playoff team looking to make another push into the tournament. They’ll return 14 members from its bi-district finalist roster.
Rounding out the final playoff spot are the Shelbyville Dragons. The Dragons were area finalist a year ago despite a few injuries. They defeated Price Carlisle 53-43 in the bi-district round before falling to Holland, 27-16.
Headlining their list of returnees is running back Zay Cartwright who rushed for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns, while making 117 tackles and nine sacks on defense.
The San Augustine Wolves and Pineland West Sabine Tigers are projected to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.
