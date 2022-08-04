The Oakwood Panthers are projected to repeat as district champions this year under first-year Head Coach J.J. Johnson.
Oakwood is coming off a deep playoff run and will look for repeated success in 2022. After 2020 showed them their first sub-eight-win season in four years, they bounced back in 2021 with a district title and a regional semifinalist appearance.
The Panthers offense was electric last year and one of the key members of that unit returns in Isaiah Jacobs. From the beginning of district until their regional quarterfinals win over Cherokee they enjoyed a five-game stretch where they did not score less than 50 points. They also held two opponents scoreless and another to 16 points.
This year they’ll end district against Ladonia Fannidel, who is projected to finish as district runner-ups. The Falcons were 7-3 last season as they concluded their season as bi-district finalist. They’ll bring back eight returners from that group, including projected offensive MVP Kalob Runnels.
Unlike the higher district, 1A divisions only send two representatives so it’ll be Trinidad and Apple Springs as the projected outsiders this year. However, Trinidad’s Kacey Womack is the projected defensive MVP, while Apple Springs return all 12 varsity lettermen this year.
Oakwood opens district against Trinidad before traveling to Apple Spring, Oct. 28. The Panthers first game of the year comes against Fruitvale who they are a projected 31-point favorite against.
