Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine has released its annual projections for high school football districts all across the state, and throughout the weeks we'll be revealing all the predictions for the Anderson County schools.
Today will be District 8-2A Division I – Cayuga Wildcats.
Cayuga head coach Cody Mohan and his Cayuga Wildcats find themselves in new water this year after district realignment.
The Wildcats made the playoffs for back-to-back years last season for the first time under Coach Mohan. And if Dave Campbell's prediction is correct the Wildcats will see their third consecutive postseason birth in 2020.
DCTF predicts Cayuga will finish fourth in their new district behind first place Italy, second place Dawson and Marlin. Cayuga does see a familiar face from last year's district run in Kerens who they took down 20-7.
They're predicted to finish fifth in front of last place Axtell.
Outside of Italy, who went 2-0 against Axtell and Marlin in 2019, Cayuga and Dawson are the only other district teams who hold wins against teams on their district slate.
A large part of the high expectatons for Italy lies within the fact they'll be bringing back 23 of their area finalist team from 2019. This includes preseason offensive MVP Jayden Saxon.
Saxon passed for nearly 2,000 yards last year, along with 478 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns. He's also strapped with a dynamic running back in Jaiden Barr that added 1,600 yards on the ground and 18 rushing touchdowns.
Cayuga is set to spar with Italy on Oct. 30 in their second to last district game of the season.
Wildcat players Logan Vaughn, Dylan Benton, Toby Murray, Daniel Nino, Billy Kelley, Kirby Murray, Caden Mullican, Garrett Bright, Jayden Henry and BJ Scruggs are all returning members of their bi-district finalist team who will need to be key contributors in their journey back towards the playoffs.
Dawson's defensive back Damariyea Hamilton sits as the predicted preseason defensive MVP. Dawson is a two-way player that recored 108 tackles on the defensive side with nearly 900 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the other side.
Cameron Spain recorded nine sacks in 2019 and will be tasked with helping anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
Though they boast high expectations as well after their 4-1 district record and semifinalist appearance, they must replace a three-year starter at quarterback in Brendan Horner.
