After winning their first district ball game since 2019, the Cayuga Wildcats look to continue to build on top of their season.
The Wildcats may a 180-degree turn from where they sat in 2019. In his first year as a head coach, Jacob Magee was able to push Cayuga back into the playoffs.
Cayuga began last season 0-5 following their non-district schedule. Magee said both the athletes and coaches had a meeting the week before their district opener that set the tone for the remainder of the season.
They posted three of their highest-scoring games of the season and finished with a 3-2 district record before falling to Tolar in the bi-district round. The potential for Cayuga to repeat last year’s success remains there as they return 16 varsity lettermen. Dave Campbell writer’s agree as they projected to finish third in District 7-2A this year.
“Experience is on the side of the Wildcats as every member of the offensive line returns, each having earned All-District honors in 2021. ATH Chase Hearell remains a threat in all three phases while running back Shiloh Peckham returns to lead the youth in key skill positions.”
Peckham was a breakout candidate for Cayuga in 2021 – rushing for 600 yards and four touchdowns. Bo Barrett continues to be a veteran presence on the defense line as he posted 49 tackles and three sacks last year.
Headlining the district’s playoff teams are the Italy Gladiators who return 18 of their regional-semifinalist team members. Included in that bunch is preseason defensive MVP Gabriel Martinez.
Italy did lose a significant number of key players to graduation but will lean on a tough non-district schedule to prepare their younger players for district.
Projected to finish as district runner-ups are the Rio Vista Eagles. Their led by preseason offensive MVP Taylor Pritchett who passed for 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for another 600 yards and eight touchdowns.
20 varsity lettermen return for the Eagles as this senior-heavy squad looks to bounce back from a 1-5 district stretch. Prickett will have his main receiving threat Drew Coleman who recorded 844 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
Leading their defense is Wesley Hudson who nearly eclipsed 90 tackles with six sacks.
Filling the final playoff spot are the Axtell Longhorns who also suffered a disappointing 2021 campaign. They were 2-8 and 0-5 in district, but with 14 returning varsity members they bring back a core group ready to turn their program around.
Kerens (5), Itasca (6) and Malakoff Cross Roads (7) round out the bottom three projected teams.
