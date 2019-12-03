PALESTINE – The UIL’s new realignment next February will cause a a bit of a stir for Anderson County teams.
The University Scholastic League announced the cutoff numbers for classifications for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic and athletic years on Tuesday morning.
The cutoff for Class 6A is 2,220 students. Schools with 1,900 to 2,219 students will be in Class 5A Division I for football, while schools with 1,210 to 1,899 students will be in Class 5A Division II.
Class 4A Division I is from 865 to 1,209; 515 to 864 in Class 4A Division II; 350 to 514 in Class 3A Division I; 230 to 349 in Class 3A Division II; 165.5 to 229 in Class 2A Division I; 105-165 in Class 2A Division II; 59.5 to 104 in Class 1A Division I and 59 and below in Class 1A Division II.
Perhaps the biggest change comes in the “District of Doom” where Carthage and Van will make the move from 4A DI to 4A DII. Lindale (1,203) will drop down to Class 4A Division I. Other Class 4A Division I schools are Athens (924), Henderson (945), Kilgore (1,095), Palestine (984) and Chapel Hill (1,042).
Elkhart and Westwood remained unaffected by the new cutoff numbers.
Class 3A Division I includes Elkhart (346), Gladewater (500), Sabine (466), Malakoff (383), Mineola (493), Mount Vernon (493), Palestine Westwood (446), Rains (474), Tatum (483), White Oak (429.5) and Winnsboro (461).
Frankston, who was previously in 3A, will join Grapeland in moving to Class 2A Division I. Class 2A Division I includes Alto (188), Big Sandy (197), Cayuga (172), Frankston (225), Garrison (220), Union Grove (212,5), Grapeland (190) Hawkins (214), Linden-Kildare (211) and Carlisle (172).
2A Division II Football: Colmesneil (132), Cushing (160.5), Lovelady (146). Cross Roads (144), Mount Enterprise (121), Overton (138), Tenaha (159), West Sabine (159).
Non-football schools in Class 2A include Douglass (135), Gary (130), LaPoynor (143), Martin’s Mill (137), New Summerfield (135) and Slocum (121).
Leverett’s Chapel (60) and Union Hill (98) are in Class 1A Division I (Six-Man).
Class 1A Division II (Six-Man) includes Oakwood (43) and Trinidad (43).
Non-football schools in Class 1A are Avinger (51.87), Chireno (100), Laneville (50), Neches (104.5) and Wells (79).
UIL districts will be announced Feb. 1, 2020.
