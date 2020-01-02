The Elkhart Elks varsity teams open district today against Teague at Teague High School. The Lady Lady Elks are coming off of their tournament appearance at Kaufman, while the Elks return to action following their three-day weekend at the Houston County Holiday Classic.
Hidden in the Elks tough weekend bout was their 61-53 victory over Rusk where they had four players reach double figures during the contest.
Following that was their final meet up with Trinity where Ky Thomas dropped a season-high 31 points. Despite taken their fourth loss of the tournament, the Elks has taken a “battle-tested” mentality heading into their district opener.
Leading their squad is Cade Starr and Ky Thomas. Starr has enjoyed a well-rounded season thus far averaging close to 12 points, five assists and six rebounds. Thomas has been a brute force in the paint and has scored at least 15 points in five straight games.
“He's a bruiser,” head coach Tom Spears said about Thomas. “Our success will come from Cade and Ky.”
Elkhart's depth is bound to be tested as they currently have just seven varsity members on the team. Coach Spears has found production from freshmen Cale Starr and Josh Davis. Cale is averaging close to 10 points per game, while Davis has recorded close to two steals per game along with three assists and three rebounds.
For the Lady Elks, they've been guided by senior Madison Crader a little over 10 points per game, four rebounds and nearly four steals.
Junior Brandi Cain has also boasted an impressive stat line averaging seven points, four assists, four rebounds and nearly five steals.
Tipoff for Elkhart's girls junior varsity teams begin at 4:30 p.m. with boys JV follow and the varsity teams to proceed them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.