ELKHART – The Elkhart high school powerlifting defended their house at their hosted season opening Powerlifting Meet Thursday night inside Elk gymnasium.
The meet featured 16 schools and 100 lifters from around the area as the Elks placed first in both the boys and girls division.
Alfonso Davis (114 pounds) of Elkhart High Scholl took top boys honors, with Cameron Coots (114 pounds) placing second.
Avery Starr (132 pounds) took home third place. His combined lifts, between squat, bench press and deadlift totaled 750 pounds.
Max Lara (165 pounds) finished at 875 pounds for this three lifts to capture a first-place finish.
Fabian Marquez (181 pounds) added another top-three finish for the Elks with his second-place finish after combining for 1,105 pounds in his three lifts. Jacob Nugent (242 pounds) took home fifth at 1,185 pounds.
Palestine took home sixth place as a team with a few top-five finishes on the night.
Tyler Hunt (148 pounds) finished at 975 pounds with his lifts to take third-place in his weight class. Justin Villatora (148 pounds) filed in behind him with five place at 910 pounds. Kennon Ross took home sixth. Isiah Brown finished in 17th.
Keshawn Nonette (181 pounds) finished in seventh in his class at 980 pounds.
Eden Mayhall (198 pounds) secured sixth. Cameron Spurlock (220 pounds) combined for 1,025 pounds for fifth placed, while CJ Hicks (242 pounds), at 1,265 pounds, grabbed third place.
In super heavyweight, Jamyrian finished second with Chriss Stiff and Jeremiah taking eighth and ninth, respectively.
The Frankston Indians finished seventh overall as a team behind Juan Perez and JJ Beckfield. Perez (220 pounds) finisshed as the top lifter in his class at 1,310 pounds through his three lifts.
Beckfield (148 pounds) took home second in his class at 990 pounds lifted.
Jason DeCluette of Grapeland High School finished fifth in super heavyweight to mark the Sandies at 15th overall.
The Lady Elks powerlifting team dominated in many of their respected classes on the night. Jordan Stephens totaled 605 and grabbed first in her class with Kayla Moore finishing second at 605 as well.
Chloe Ives, 787 pounds total, and Arrana Gonzalez, 675 pounds total, both went home with first-place medals on the night.
Frankston, who finished sixth on the night, had a pair of second place finishers in Ja'Miyah Burton and Kaela Davis.
Grapeland's Arionna Davis finished first in her weight class at 695 pounds, as did Stacy Perez at 645 pounds.
