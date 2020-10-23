ELKHART -- The Elkhart High School 2020 football season has been a rough one. A young team with a new coach and new program, the Elks were hit hard with injuries, key players missing from the line-up, and COVID-related forfeitures during district play. They were still looking for their first win of the season Friday night when they hosted Trinity (1-2 in district) on the muddy turf field of Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium. A close contest for much of the game, things went south for EHS in the second half and Trinity went home with a 43-18 win.
Senior running back RJ Moore and senior right tackle Carter Vickery were back in the line-up after absences and the squad took the field determined to salvage their season. The Elks’ hopes were thwarted early. A promising opening drive ended when Trinity’s Marshall Sizemore stripped quarterback Richard Carrillo of the ball and returned it 55 yards for the first score of the game.
Moore anchored the Elks’ response, with contributions from Taylor Stafford and Camden Sellers. Keeping the ball on the ground, a 55-yard scoring drive knotted the game on a 2-yard touchdown carry by Moore.
Trinity senior Treylin Goodman put the Tigers back on top with an 8-yard carry. Elkhart fumbed away their next possession and Trinity capitalized with another Goodman touchdown and successful conversion.
Elkhart answered with a nice drive, with Sellars and Moore getting them close and Stafford punching it in from the 1-yard-line.
Trinity's offense and penalties on the Elks added up to another Tiger score before halftime, and the Elks went to the locker room down 28-12.
The third quarter saw the Elks press on through multiple penalties to close the gap with Moore leaping into the end zone from the 11-yard-line, cutting the Tigers' lead to 10.
Trinity QB Cole Caldwell teamed up with receiver Jamarian Hall for the Tigers next score, and another turnover by the Elks set up Goodman's third touchdown for Trinity.
A final fumble turnover by Elkhart was the last nail in their coffin.
Addressing his battered and muddy squad after this one, Head Coach Luke Goode reminded his players, "Sometimes that's how Life goes. It doesn't necessarily go your way." Goode went on to praise his squad's effort. "I was proud of them. They came out and they played hard. For the first time I felt like we played together as a unit. It's been a tough year. We've been out for two weeks with COVID, had a lot of injuries, and moved kids around."
Senior RJ Moore led his team in rushing yardage in this final home game. After the game he was a little nostalgic: "I'm gonna miss playing on this field. I love my team. I love my guys."
With this loss, the Elks' fell to 0-5 in District 9 AAA-D1, 0-9 on the season, and their playoff hopes were squelched. Next week, they will be on the road against Huntington, in their final outing of the 2020 campaign.
