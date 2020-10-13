ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks varsity football team will not be taking the field for this Friday, according to head coach Luke Goode.
Elkhart announced Thursday “Due to COVID-19 exposure the next two varsity football games have been canceled. Individuals that have purchased tickets for Friday night's game (10/9/2020) will be able to trade in the ticket for the next varsity home football game.”
The announcement comes following the Elks being forced to cancel their junior varsity game last week due to COVID-19. They also have been unable to run their scout team during practice. Friday's game against Diboll has been counted as a 15-point win for the Lumberjacks.
Next week's game against Coldspring-Oakhurst could be headed in the same direction if another plan is not worked out. Other districts have aligned their week 11 bye week as a chance to make up for the game.
The Elks already had a scheduled week 11 bye on the calendar. However, Coach Goode has not informed the Herald Press if that week will be used as a make up week.
Other Elkhart athletic teams will not be sidelined during this time. As of now, the next Elkhart football game will come Friday, Oct. 23, at home against the Trinity Tigers.
At the time of the announcement, Elkhart sat tied for fifth in district 9-3A with Trinity and Huntington – two games behind Crockett.
