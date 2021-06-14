ELKHART – Former Sabine assistant coach Chaston Pruitt announced he will officially head the Elkhart Elks boys basketball program this upcoming season.
Pruitt returns to the head coach rank after a few years of serving as an assistant coach at Sabine, Gilmer and Livingston.
His last time heading a basketball program came in 2017 with the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets where he guided them to a third seed in District 16-3A and a Regional Quarterfinals appearance before losing to Mount Vernon.
Though the wait to return to a head coaching position has required patience, Pruitt is grateful for the time he spent as an assistant at his various stops.
“You get to be more one-on-one with the kids as an assistant,” Pruitt said. “Build cohesive bonds. The relationships I'm able to form with kids is what proceeds me. I'm eager to work and build the same connections with the Elkhart community.”
Pruitt is a Mexia native and a Sam Houston graduate. He began his coaching career at Huffman Hargrave before moving on to Somerville then Elysian Fields.
He assisted under Keith Tape at Gilmer and Colby Carr at Sabine, and credits them both with preparing him for once again for becoming a head coach.
“Elkhart has a dynamic young nucleus here,” Pruitt said. “Cale Starr and Josh Davis both are 20 point per game scorers. They both present a lot of potential for this Elkhart program moving forward.”
The Elks finished 0-14 in district last year.
Along with his basketball duties, Pruitt will also coach running backs in football and assist with the track and field team.
