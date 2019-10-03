ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (4-1, 1-0) surpassed their 2018 season win total last week following their, 34-13, victory over the Westwood Panthers. Tonight, the Elks host “perennial powerhouse” Franklin Lions (3-1, 1-0).
The defending District 11-3A champion Lions picked up where they left off last year with a, 42-0, demolition over district foe Coldspring-Oakhurst.
“Those kids certaintly know how to win,” Elkhart coach Jason Fiacco said. “They play tough and physical. They're going to run it and run it often.”
The Lions have been led by Texas Football's preseason offensive MVP Datron Dixon. Dixon helped the Lions total 467 yards and 20 first downs against Coldspring-Oakhurt last week. Outside his prowess as as their lead runner, he also caught five passes for 87 yards.
On the opposite side of the ball, Elkhart's run game will be tested against a stout Lions defense. Over five games, the Elks has averaged 250 yards on the ground. They recorded their second-highest rushing performance against Westwood (325).
The Lions are holding their opponents to an average of 16 points per game and stiffiled Coldspring's rushing attack to a tune of 93 yards rushing.
“It'll be a huge test to see where we are at as a team and program,” Fiacco said. “If we ever want to get to that upper-echeleon we need to beat teams like this.”
Confidence is high for the Elks sitting with just one loss on the season. An added focus has fueled the team heading into tonight. The message all week has been “pratice to win.”
Last year, in Franklin's first year in District 11-3A, the Lions routed Elkhart 48-0. The Elks will look to prove their a much improved team then the one that walked off Franklin's home field in 2018.
Tonight also presents an opportunity to make a statement to outsiders following the team as well.
“It's up to us to change the minds of others,” Fiacco said. “Every Friday night is a proving ground. We have that opportunity [tonight].
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Elkhart.
