The NFL announced on Monday that Elkhart native Jeff Wilson Jr. has been nominated for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award for his career performance against the New England Patriots.
The San Francisco 49ers running back ran for 112 yards on 17 attempts (6.6 avg.) with three touchdowns in the 49ers' 33-6 victory.
This is the first time this season a 49ers player has been nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award.
Voting is open until Wednesday at noon (PT) at NFL.com/FedEx each week of the season. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.
Wilson, an undrafted free agent out of North Texas who is now in his third NFL season, has 162 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 38 carries and six receptions for 75 yards and another score through five games this season.
The 49ers running back put the cherry on top of a thoroughly impressive performance against the Patriots on Sunday with his third touchdown run of the game, but as he broke the plane of the end zone, a Patriots defender rolled up his ankle, and Wilson immediately writhed in pain.
"Jeff, we're worried it's a high-ankle sprain," head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "That's kind of what it looked like a little bit. I know he's hurting right now. Hopefully, we'll get better news on that tomorrow (Monday), but it's not sounding great right now."
Wilson only started the game against the Patriots because both Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are on injured reserve. Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty likely will assume even larger roles for however long Wilson is out.
Wilson became the first 49ers running back with three rushing TDs in a road game since Roger Craig did it in 1988.
