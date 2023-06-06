Elkhart native Jeff Wilson Jr. will host his “Dream Big ETX Football Camp” June 16th at the Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium.
Wilson continues to pour back into the community that raised him by bringing some professional football knowledge back to East Texas. Registration is free for kids ages 8-15 years old.
The purpose of this camp is to provide football players in the East Texas area with an opportunity to meet and also learn skills techniques that are used by current and former college/pro athletes. The football players will also gain an insight on how the athletes’ day-to-day lifestyle is and the tasks that have to deal with being NFL and college athletes, according to the camp’s website.
Interested participants can visit can register on Eventbrite.com under “ETX Jeff Wilson's Dream Big Football Camp.”
During his time at Elkhart, from 2010-2014, Wilson was named an AP Class 2A first-team All-State selection as a senior after rushing for 2,749 yards and 36 touchdowns.
He averaged 8.9 yards a carry in 2013 as he was named the District 11-2A MVP. He was named to the ETSN.FM East Texas Super Team first team.
As a junior, Wilson rushed for 2,329 yards and 26 touchdowns and averaged 8.4 yards a carry. Wilson was named an AP Class 2A second-team All-State selection as a junior.
In two seasons, Wilson rushed for more than 5,000 yards, finishing with 5,078 yards and 59 touchdowns Super Team first-team.
The Elkhart native committed to the University of North Texas in 2014. He finished his college career fourth all-time on the program's rushing list (3,205 yards), third in career rushing touchdowns (32) and fourth in program history in all-purpose yards (4,009).
Wilson signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He was waived on September 1, 2018, and was signed to the practice squad the next day. He was promoted to the active roster on November 24, 2018.
Wilson made his NFL debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the 2018-19 season. He had seven carries for 33 rushing yards. He finished his rookie year with 266 rushing yards and 98 receiving yards.
In 2020, Wilson reached the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, which invoked Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy to set Feb. 2 as Jeff Wilson Jr. day.
That same year he was Wilson earned his first award of his young career by being named FedEx Ground Player of Week 7 after he recorded a career-high 112 yards on 17 carries and three rushing touchdowns against the New England Patriots.
He was traded from the 49ers to the Miami Dolphins this past season. He finished with 84 carries for 392 yards and three rushing touchdowns in eight games with Miami.
Wilson’s Dream Big Football Camp will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16th. He’ll also host his camp June 17th in Dallas at First Baptist Academy.
