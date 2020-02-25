Elkhart's Holden Bush and Gracie Johnson have been selected as NETX FCA All-Stars for the Heart of A Champion 2020 all-star game.
Bush got his all-star nod for their 2020 football all-star game, while Johnson will compete in their softball game.
FCA, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, is celebrating the 10th year of the NETX FCA Heart of A Championship All-Star Football game sponsored by Chick-fil-A.
Second, NETX FCA is the first in Texas to hold both boys and girl’s Soccer All-Star Games through FCA. This will also be the 6th year for NETX FCA All-Star Softball and the 5th year for NETX FCA All-Star Baseball.
Their main purpose is to engage coaches and athletes to grow in their faith and sport. Both Bush and Johnson expressed their excitement to compete in such an acclaimed sporting event.
“I was extremely proud of myself for standing out as an individual on our team,” Bush said. It's a great accomplishment to be selected to this.”
According to Bush, there's a draft the coaches undergo from the admissions they get from interested prospects. From there, coaches begin to file and cut their roster down to the final tally for the game.
Bush is a member of FCA's red football team who has 43 total players. Johnson was one of 19 players selected to FCA's blue softball team. Both were recognized as top prospects of the 19 counties that fall into the pool of players.
“It's kind of intimidating,” Johnson said about playing with that wide-range of talent. “The coaches had to watch everyone, so you know how good everyone must be. I'm excited to play with other people.”
One of the most exciting opportunities for Holden is the chance to play with and against a few state finalists and state champions. Bush is looking forward to the diversity of the game and a chance to play against new talent outside of his district.
Though Holden ended his football career with Elkhart three months ago, it's still been a challenge to accept how they're season ended.
The Elks could have clinched a playoff birth with a win of Coldspring-Oakhurst in their district finale but fell 27-24. The FCA All-Star game gives Bush another opportunity to lace up his cleats with his decision on playing on the collegiate level still in question.
Gracie is hoping for a repeat of the Lady Elks softball district title run from 2019.
With it being her senior year, she's planning on her team going out “ bigger than [they] have in the past couple years.”
Her thrill to participate in the FCA game comes from the thought of her being able to play one last game once the Lady Elks season ends.
Gracie is planning on pursuing a softball career on the collegiate level, so she's focused on living in the moment until the final whistle blows.
“I've been playing for so long I just feel like it's never going to end,” Johnson said. “I remember being in middle school thinking 'I get to go to high school and play high school softball.' It hasn't hit me yet.”
Outside of the sporting events, both are eager to see the spiritual side FCA offers to their athletes. Even describing it as a possible “life-changing event.”
“If you can spread the gospel through sports that's great,” Bush said. “Just like with the Lord's timing, you have to have patience in sports. Patience with the process of getting to where you want to be.”
