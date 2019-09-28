Cross-county rivals Elkhart and Westwood squared off Friday at Panther Stadium and both sets of bleachers were packed for the District 11-3A-Division 1 opener. Fans were rewarded with a tight contest in the first half, but Elkhart controlled the clock -- and ultimately the game -- in the second half. Despite a mountain of yellow laundry, the Elks ground out a 34-13 victory.
Westwood came out strong and drew first blood. After holding the Elks to three-and-out, Westwood scored on their first play from scrimmage as Tremelle Rhodes out-raced all defenders for a 52-yard touchdown.
Elkhart answered with a 56-yard march anchored by RJ Moore that culminated in a 2-yard keeper by QB Cade Starr. The PAT was blocked, though and Westwood kept the lead.
This time it was WHS that was held to a punt and Elkhart was on the march again. They burned up the clock with a 75-yard drive that survived a fumble and major penalties. Starr connected with Ky Thomas on a 40-yard pass play for the Elks' go-ahead score. The 2-point conversion came on a pass to Conner Walker.
Westwood answered with another explosive run by Rhodes, this time good for a 41-yard TD. The PAT failed and the Elks held on to a 14-13 lead.
Starr, Moore and company drove back upfield. On third-and-long, Starr connected with Messiah Birdow for a first down, and Moore rushed for another. Westwood's defenders put up a strong goal-line stand, but on third-and-goal from the 3, Starr again found Thomas for the touchdown. Moore rushed for two on the PAT.
Westwood went to the air for a final drive of the half with QB Dalton Books hitting Aeneas Page and Birdow, but they ran out of time and the Elks took a 22-13 lead into the locker room.
Elkhart's defenders blocked a Westwood field goal attempt early in the second half and the momentum stayed with the Elks from then on. They scored on a 4-yard pass from Starr to Walker, though the conversion pass attempt was deflected by Westwood's Jacory Furr.
The ensuing short kick was bobbled and recovered by the Elks. Penalties hobbled that drive, and negated a fumble recovery, but Elkhart still managed a final touchdown mid-way through the fourth quarter on a 4-yard keeper by Starr.
Elkhart can now claim bragging rights for seven of the last eight meetings in the rivalry, and a four-game streak going back to the 2016 matchup.
With the win EHS improves to 4-1 Next week Westwood (1-4) has a bye week, while Elkhart hosts perennial powerhouse Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.