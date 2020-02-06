Former Elkhart offensive lineman Weldon Brooks signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Mesabi Range College in Virginia, Minnesota.
“This was a hard decision having to leave my family behind,” Brooks said. “I prayed about it for months. I finally went with my guy and went with it.”
Brooks will join the 2019 Minnesota College Athletic Conference champions after they went undefeated in conference play and 7-2 overall.
Mesabi Range head coach Tom Inforzato recruits by the mantra of “It's not about the best kid, but the right kid,” he said in an interview with the Masabi news.
Inforzato has created a an attractive football environment that made the decision to move so far from home a little easier for Brooks.
“I had a couple colleges close to home, but none of the coaches were as consistent as [Inforzato],” Brooks said. “He was texting me everyday asking me how my family was. I really had a connection with him.”
Finding the right kid has been a factor of success for Mesabi Range as they've hoisted a Northern division championship and a state championship under their current head coach.
They've also helped nearly 50 prospects move on to bigger collegiate programs.
“They're going to push me to limits I haven't been pushed to yet,” Brooks said. “I've got a lot more potential and training to get to. They're going to help me strive to reach that.”
Walking away from Elkhart's football field was an emotional moment for Brooks, but he hopes he has set an example for the younger players as he moves on to the collegiate level.
Not only has he created a live example of where hard work can lead you, but a chance to capitalize on the opportunity he has earned.
“It's been stressful,” Brooks said about the past couple months. “It was stressful wondering if I would make the right decision. It's a huge reliever finally signing the paper and knowing where I'll be going on the next level.”
