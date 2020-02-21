The City of Elkhart is geared for their homecoming parade for hometown star Jeffery Wilson, Jr. Saturday at 2 p.m.
The former Elkhart high school standout reached the biggest stage in football as a member of the San Francisco 49ers this past season.
Though the 49ers were defeated, 31-20, in Super Bowl 54, Elkhart wants to celebrate the accomplishment of their local star.
Prior to the Super Bowl, the City of Elkhart declared Feb. 2, the date of the Super Bowl, Jeff Wilson Jr. day.
“We have been working so hard to bring Elkhart back to life and make it a place to be proud of,” Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy said. Jeffery's accomplishment is one of the brightest lights that is shining on our community.”
Wilson compiled 105 yards and four touchdowns on the year on 27 carries. He also has three receptions for 34 yards and a receiving touchdown on his stat line.
Mayor McCoy knew early on that Elkhart needed to do something special. Various ideas had been mentioned, but few were deemed prestigious and memorable enough.
It had to be more than just a party or pat on the back. It had to be an idea that communicated to Wilson that his community supports him 100 percent.
During his time at Elkhart from 2010-2014, Wilson was named an AP Class 2A first-team all-state selection as a senior after rushing for 2,749 yards and 36 touchdowns.
He averaged 8.9 yards a carry in 2013 as he was named the District 11-2A MVP. He was named to the ETSN.FM East Texas Super Team first-team.
As a junior, Wilson rushed for 2,329 yards and 26 touchdowns and averaged 8.4 yards a carry. Wilson was named an AP Class 2A second-team all-state selection as a junior.
In two seasons, Wilson rushed for more than 5,000 yards, finishing with 5,078 yards and 59 touchdowns.
The Elkhart native committed to the University of North Texas in 2014. He finished his career fourth all-time on the program's rushing list (3,205 yards), third in career rushing touchdowns (32) and fourth in program history in all-purpose yards (4,009).
Wilson signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. He was waived on September 1, 2018, and was signed to the practice squad the next day. He was promoted to the active roster on November 24, 2018.
Wilson made his NFL debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the 2018-19 season. He had seven carries for 33 rushing yards in the loss. He finished his rookie year with 266 rushing yards and 98 receiving yards.
“He has set a national example for kids across the nation,” McCoy said. “He showed them that they can achieve their wildest dreams if they truly give it all they have. He has done so in a selfless, faithful manner that displayed true grit.”
The parade and pep rally will begin at Elkhart middle school and end past the downtown buildings. The special event following the parade will be behind the CBTxBank building.
“Jeffery said a long time ago, 'I am going to play in the NFL,'” McCoy said. “That was his goal and he pushed hard and achieved it. It does not matter where you live or go to school. What matters is the heart you put into your dreams. Jeffery has proven that time and time again.
