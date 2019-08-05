Davin Schulz

Davin Schulz with wife, Misti, and two sons.

ELKHART - Davin Schulz has been named the Head Volleyball Coach/Head Girls Track Coach for Elkhart High School. 

Davin most recently served as Head Volleyball/Head Basketball and Head Track Coach at Lingleville. 

While at Lingleville, Coach Schulz helped guide the Volleyball team to a 31-6 record and a #5 ranking in Texas.  He was named District Coach of the Year in both 2016 and 2018.  His teams qualified for playoffs during all three years as a Head Coach. 

Aside from Volleyball, Coach Schulz has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in Girls Track. 

In the past two years as Head Coach, he has coached 9 State Qualifiers and 18 Regional Qualifiers. 

Lingleville was Team Regional Champions & State Runner Up ins Girls Team in 2019. 

Lingleville was state Champions in the 4x200 Relays (State Record Time) and Silver Medalists in the 4x100 and 4x400 relay.

