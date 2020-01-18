WESTWOOD – Round one of the Elkhart-Westwood basketballs series goes to the Elks.
After watching the Lady Elks grab a dominate 54-13 win over the Lady Panthers, Elkhart squeezed out a 42-35 victory over District 20-3A rival Westwood Friday.
The electric energy inside Panther gymnasium radiated from tipoff. Even more so after the Elks raced out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes.
Westwood coach Jason Morris burned a timeout, but the Elks continued to roll. David McMorris did his best rendition of James Harden after a eurostep layup resulted in a basket and foul, which he made.
Down 9-0, Westwood's Mario Black finally find the bottom of the net after countless looks toilet bowled for the Panthers. Black splashed home a three with two and a half minutes left in the first.
Ky Thomas responded with a turnaround mid-range jumper.
Westwood came back with a driving layup from Hunt. Intensity continue to rise after JaCory Furr rose with Elkhart's 6'4 Thomas and sent his shot flying.
Hunt pushed the ball full-court and sunk an acrobatic right-handed layup as he fell to the ground.
Westwood sat down 11-7 at the end of the first.
Elkhart's Cade Starr got things rolling in the second on a driving layup for his second basket of the game.
A few possessions later, Thomas continued to exploit his size differential on another mid-range post fade.
Down 15-7, Hunt ended the brief Elks run with a driving layup before sinking a needed three on their ensuing possession.
The Elks responded with a pair of baskets of their own. First on a McMorris layup then on a alley-oop from McMorris to Thomas.
Bri'Darian Hunt scored his seventh straight point on another acrobatic finish over Elkhart's Josh Davis.
The two side continued to exchange baskets that allowed Elkhart to carry a 21-18 advantage at half.
The second-half proved to be just as thrilling as the first. The third-quarter began with a Brody Mclelland pull up jumper to move Westwood within one.
A pair of baskets from both teams sat the score at 25-24, Elkhart, with 3:50 left until the fourth.
McMorris resumed his energetic play with a big second-chance basket. The junior power forward wrestled the ball away from a Westwood player before pogo sticking back up for the easy two.
Both sides saw their final points come from the charity stripe as Westwood still trailed 29-25 heading into the fourth.
Another pair of Hunt free throws move the Panthers within two to start the final quarter.
McMorris moved the Elks lead back to four with a mid-range jumper.
A sign of life for the Panthers sparked inside of seven minutes. Hunt proceeded to attack the Elks interior defense and finished another tough drive. On their next possession Brody gave Westwood their first lead of the night on a corner three with 6:08 remaining.
Cade Starr recaptured the lead for the Elks on with his first three of the game from the wing.
A few possessions later McMorris maintained his activeness on the boards as he skied for a rebound before finishing with contact in the lane. The crowd erupted as he ran down the court flexing.
The Panthers offense began to stall as a Ky Thomas pullup extended their lead to 38-32 with four minutes left.
Hunt tried to attack the rim again but was met by an emphatic rejection from Thomas that led to easy transition points for the Elks.
The Panthers were unable to regain momentum as the Elks secured their fourth district win of the season.
The Elks (15-12, 4-1) travel to Crockett Tuesday, while the Panthers (9-15, 1-3) host Teague Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.