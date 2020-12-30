The San Francisco 49ers put up their largest rushing output of the 2020 season in Week 16, in part due to the performance of third-year running back Jeff Wilson Jr.. Wilson Jr.'s dominant outing against the Arizona Cardinals earned him his second FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nomination.
Wilson Jr. finished Saturday's contest with a career-high 183 of the 49ers 227 rushing yards on 22 carries. Of his 183 rushing yards, 119 came after contact. The running back notched seven runs of 10-plus yards. He also added a reception for a 21-yard touchdown, his second receiving score of the season and eighth touchdown on the season.
His 183 rushing yards were the most by a member of the 49ers in a single game since Carlos Hyde registered 193 rushing yards vs. the New York Jets in 2016 and the fifth-most by a member of the 49ers since 2000.
Wilson Jr. is up against New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara and Houston Texans David Johnson as the nominees for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 16.
FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize top-performing running backs through the FedEx Ground Awards in games played on Thursday through Sunday. Voting is open until Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. PT at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.
Wilson earned his first award of his young career when he was named FedEx Ground Player of Week 7 after making his first start of the season against the New England Patriots.
He recorded a career-high 112 yards on 17 carries and three rushing touchdowns against the Patriots, the best outing of his young NFL career.
His three rushing scores were the most by a 49ers running back on the road since Roger Craig registered three rushing touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams in 1988.
Of his 17 carries on the day, six resulted in either a first down or touchdown, tied for the most of any running back in Week 7. Wilson Jr. averaged 4.1 yards per carry after contact, also the most of any running back with 10-plus carries.
By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week award, FedEx will honor each quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver an emergency medical backpack to a local community health center in their market. The backpack will help take care of 500 people in this community.
