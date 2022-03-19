ELKHART – There are few things Stafford is more passionate about than competing, one of those things is losing.
“It feels great to be top dog,” Stafford said. “I don’t like to be second to anyone. That’s my mentality. I like to be first in everything I do. If I’m not first I’m hustling to reach that point next time. It feels great to be noticed by the coaches and everyone else that you’re that guy.”
Stafford has already been recognized for his play on the football field. Last week, it was his effort in the weight room that caught the attention of coaches. In the second year of what head coach Luke Goode dubs, “The Elk Games,” Stafford was crowned as the program’s Iron Elk.
Athletes accumulated points based on their finishes in nine combine events, which tested their agility, vertical, 40-yard dash, broad jump, squat, bench, clean lift, front squat and deadlift. Stafford finished among the five best in five of those events. He tested second in agility, second in squat, fourth in clean lift, first in front squat and third in deadlift.
A first-place finisher received one point for each event, while second place got two points and so on. Stafford’s performance earned him a total score of 63, which was three points in front of runner-up Max Lara.
“It means a lot to me because I’m showing the coaches that I’m taking what they’re teaching and working at it,” Stafford said. “If you keep pushing yourself – knowing you want to be great – you’ll keep going until you’re at that great status.”
Lamont Smith also received praise for his efforts in the competition by being recognized as the most improved. When the Elks go into the off-season in December, they start everybody with a white shirt and a question mark.
They test all of their participating athletes to see where they’re starting offseason numbers are. Between that time and March, they work to improve those numbers. In Goode’s eyes, it’s a chance to see who is really putting in the work.
“Everyone in our program gets to see who is working the hardest and who is the top dog,” Goode said. “We have an opportunity at the end of Elk Games to get a retest. When we first started maybe only a handful of kids wanted to retest. This past week everybody in the program was trying to do something better. To see that growth out of our kids fires me up. They have long-term goals they want to reach. They have something they want to achieve and they aren’t going to stop until they reach that. For a coach that’s the dream. That’s what I love about these kids and Elkhart.”
Smith improved had a 40-pound gain on squats, 30-pound gain on bench, 60-pound gain on clean lifts, 35-pound gain on front squats and a 45-pound gain on deadlifts for a total of 210 points – 30 points in front of the next best athlete.
“This shows I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Smith said. “I’m growing and getting better. I don’t like to brag though. I’ll stay humble.”
