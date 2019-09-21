ELKHART — A Homecoming crowd packed the football stadium at Elkhart High School Friday when the Elks faced West Sabine, another team boasting a 3-0 record this season. It was a hard-fought game and the Elks never quit, but penalties, a back-breaking goal-line turnover, and the Cardinals' considerably deeper bench eventually wore down the Elks and they fell to the visitors, 35-12.
After trading punts early in the game, Elkhart mounted a solid drive late in the first quarter. Quarterback Cade Starr connected with Ky Thomas and Gage Horn, while running back R.J. Moore picked up good yardage on the ground and the offense rolled up four first downs to the 12-yard-line. The Cardinals picked off Starr's next pass at the goal line to end the threat.
Early in the second quarter, SHS capitalized with a 30-yard keeper by QB Landon McKinney, who proved to be a threat all night.
Elkhart's next drive, kept alive by a gutsy 4th-and-1 conversion from their own 34-yard-line, culminated in a 34-yard scoring sprint up the sideline by Moore.
Sabine answered with a 27-yard TD run by B.J. Stidham.
A good kickoff return by John Ashford sparked EHS' response, and a juggling catch and run by Ky Thomas added fuel to the fire as the Elks drove right back upfield. Starr connected with Messiah Birdow on a 45-yard pass play to score. A two-point conversion attempt failed, and the Elks were trailing by two, 14-12, with 1:26 left in the first half.
That proved to be too long, as Sabine squeezed in another score before the clock ran out.
The second half saw Sabine add two more touchdowns, while Elkhart struggled with poor field position, penalties and fatigue. The Cardinals superior numbers wore down the Elks ‘ thinner bench late in the game and Starr was repeatedly sacked late in the fourth quarter, but the home team was still threatening as the clock ticked away.
Junior RJ Moore was the workhorse for the Elks’ ground game, carrying 21 times for 140 yards and one touchdown, and pulling in 3 passes for 47 yards.
Quarterback Cade Starr connected with six receivers for 146 yards and one touchdown, with one interception. The longest completion was the 45-yard strike to Birdow. On defense, Starr also picked off a pass.
Next week the Elks, now 3-1, begin district competition at Westwood.
