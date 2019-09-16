TROUP – For the first time in 15 years, the Elkhart Elks football team is 3-0 following a, 42-14, win over the Troup Tigers.
It's been a year of retribution thus far for the Elks. A year ago, head coach Jason Fiacco and his squad sat 1-2 after losses to Centerville and Troup (22-14, 54-16). Friday, Elkhart matched their 2018 win total on the road against a Troup team who had a regional playoff birth last year.
“We talked to them about how long its been here,” Fiacco said about the possibility of going 3-0. “You have to have the mindset that you want to do something special.”
Running back RJ Moore got things rolling in the first quarter with a 27-yard touchdown run to give the Elks a 7-0 lead. It would be Moore's only touchdown on a night he ran for 106 yards on 17 carries.
Troup would tie things back up in the second quarter on a 10-yard passing touchdown. However, the offensive downpour from the Elks would begin with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cade Starr to Ky Thomas before the halftime break.
Following halftime, Starr would find receiving threat Messiah Birdown on a 36-yard pass for a touchdown for his first of two scores on the night.
Troup would find the endzone again in the third to cut Elkhart's lead to 21-14, but the Elks' offense continued to roll.
The Starr-to-Birdow connection would find its way into the endzone again on a 51-yard pass. The big plays weren't through as Cade Starr loaded another big play to Ky Thomas on a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Camden Sellars would place a strong exclamation point on the game with a 51-yard sprint to the endzone during the final quarter of play.
“We have to ask for more,” Fiacco said. “I [was] thinking about next week before we got back to Elkhart. The kids have that thought process. All eyes on Sabine right now.”
Starr threw for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns. Birdow had three receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas followed him with 82 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
However, Elkhart isn't content with the final score of their historic night. They're focused on the process. They made history. Now they have an opportunity to continue writing history against a Sabine team who also enters this week undefeated at 3-0.
Adding to their captivating storyline is the opportunity to go 4-0 on homecoming night.
“It's the next one up,” Fiacco said about added focus on this weeks game. “Teams that have successful seasons aren't asking for that whole chunk at one time. It's one day at a time. One game at a time. It's about handling our business.”
