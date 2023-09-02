Elks run free in second half, win 22-6

The Elkhart Elks defeated the visiting Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs Friday night, 22-6., in a battle of defensive prowess.
Yards were hard to come by for either team, especially in the first half of play. Only one score would come for either side in the half, a two yard sneak from Elkhart quarterback Trystyn Tidrow. The Elks would tack on a two-point conversion on a Tidrow pass to Jayden Chapman, making the score 8-0 Elkhart.
Tidrow would heat up in the second half, at one point completing seven passes in a row, including a 22 yard pass to Chapman for the second score of the game for Elkhart. Not to be out done, sophomore running back Jackson Denney would add 45 yards rushing and a score to the Elks tally, running the score to what would be the eventual final, 22-6.
While not the 375 yard performance of week one, Tidrow would once again lead his Elks in the counting numbers. He would gain 33 yards on the ground, including the two yard touchdown. The junior signal caller would also complete 10 of 15 passes for 123 yards and the touchdown to Chapman.
Chapman would have a great game in his own right, snagging six catches for 86 yard, including the his 22 yard score, but would also contribute on defense, getting an interception late in the fourth quarter, all but sealing the victory for the Elks. Jackson Denney would end his night with 59 yards rushing, with his touchdown coming on a 12 yard burst.
