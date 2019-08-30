CENTERVILLE — After spotting Centerville 7 points in the first quarter, the Elkhart football team got down to business and pounded out 34 unanswered points on their way to a 34-14 win in the season opener. The Elks’ coaching staff utilized all of their offensive arsenal and the defense came up with big stops, including a goal-line stand.
Quarterback Cade Starr did a great job directing the offense. Early in the second quarter, Starr rushed for the first score, then added touchdown passes of 20 yards each to Messiah Birdow and R.J. Moore. Richard Carrillo caught a PAT pass to secure a 20-7 halftime lead.
The second half saw Starr target senior tight end Ky Thomas, who charged through the Tiger defenders on scoring plays of 40-yards and 37-yards.
Starr was effective on the ground, too, rushing for over 100 yards.
For an early-season game, the Elks were largely error-free. They suffered only one turnover, on a muffed punt. Celebrating their 1-0 start, Head Coach Jason Fiacco was especially proud of his team’s focus, concluding, “It’s gonna be a fun ride home.”
Additional area games:
Alto 28, Westwood 20
Grapeland 44, Milano 9
