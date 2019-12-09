ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks defended home court this past weekend at their Elkhart varsity basketball tournament. The Elks battled the Normangee Panthers in the championship match Saturday and bested them, 61-48, to secure the top spot in the varsity invitational.
Ky Thomas led the Elks in scoring with 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Over the course of the tournament, Thomas averaged nearly 23 points and nine rebounds/game. Messiah Birdow showed his offensive prowess with with 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one block.
Cale starr finished with nine points, five assists and three rebounds. Cade Starr was second in rebounding with eight.
Full Tournament Results:
Elkhart 59, Wells 27: Ky Thomas 23 points, Cale Starr 14 points
Elkhart 63, Coolidge 39: Ky Thomas, 19 points; Cale Starr, 17 points; Cade Starr, 17 points.
Elkhart 61, Lovelady 42: Ky Thomas, 25 points; David McMorris, 11 points; Messiah Birdow, 10 points.
Elkhart 61, Normangee 48
The Elks will visit the Grapeland Sandies tonight for a 7 p.m. non-district battle.
Elkhart Lady Elks
ELKHART – The Lady Elks ran through their competition with an average margin of victory of 28 points through four games.
Full tournament results:
Elkhart 55, Cross Roads 37: Madison Crader, 11 points.
Elkhart 55, Laneville 14: Laci McEntuff, 15 points; Haleigh Chapin,10 points.
Elkhart 51, Wells 37: Madison Crader, 11 points.
Elkhart 73, Latexo 30: Alana Canday, 22 points; Madison Crader, 13 points; Haleigh Chapin, 11 points; Lynsie Walding, 10 points.
