TYLER — Longview and Malakoff both ended their 2018 season playing for a state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
After earlier than expected playoff exits in 2019, the Lobos and Tigers enter 2020 hoping to return to championship weekend at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Longview tops the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 preseason poll, while Malakoff leads the way in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.
The Lobos, coming off of an 11-1 campaign, received nine first-place votes and 204 points.
Malakoff, which went 11-2 received four first-place votes and earned 185 points. Malakoff’s two losses came to Grandview, which won its second consecutive state title, and Pottsboro, which fell to Grandview in the state championship game. Those two losses for the Tigers were by a total of eight points.
Longview is followed in the big-school poll by defending Class 4A Division I champion Carthage. The Bulldogs received five first-place votes and earned 192 points.
Rounding out the top five are Pleasant Grove (174 points), Lufkin (173 points) and Gilmer (136 points).
John Tyler is just outside of the top five and is followed by Marshall and Tyler Lee.
Pine Tree is the only team in the 2020 preseason top 15 for Class 6A/5A/4A that didn’t finish the 2019 regular season in the top 15.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, there was plenty of diversity as 35 teams earned at least one vote and five different teams received a first-place vote.
Following Malakoff was Daingerfield with three first-place votes and 180 points.
Gladewater, which will be under the direction of alum Jonny Louvier after John Berry left to become the defensive coordinator at Longview, picked up five first-place votes and earned 172 points to start the season at No. 3 in the poll.
San Augustine (149 points) comes in at No. 4. Paul Pewitt, which played in the Class 3A Division II title game last season, rounds out the top five with 132 points and one first-place vote.
Atlanta finished last season outside of the top 15 but checks in at No. 6 in the 2020 preseason rankings.
Diboll received the final first-place vote and is No. 7 in the poll.
West Rusk, Waskom, Newton and Tenaha join Atlanta as teams to finish 2019 outside of the top 15 but land in the top 15 heading into the 2020 campaign.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team Points 2019 Record 2019 Finish
1. Longview (9) 204 11-1 1
2. Carthage (5) 192 16-0 2
3. Pleasant Grove 174 15-1 4
4. Lufkin 173 9-2 3
5. Gilmer 136 10-4 6
6. John Tyler 121 3-8 13
7. Marshall 99 7-4 7
8. Tyler Lee 93 6-5 9
9. Texas High 88 7-5 14
10. Whitehouse 61 8-4 10
11. Lindale 60 7-4 11
12. Kilgore 55 5-6 15
13. Henderson 50 7-4 8
14. Pine Tree 33 5-6 NR
15. Van 32 6-4 12
Others receiving votes: Jasper 28; Paris 27; Palestine 10; Crandall 10; Mabank 9; Center 8; Athens 7; Pittsburg 5; Nacogdoches 4; Spring Hill 1.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points 2019 Record 2019 Finish
1. Malakoff (4) 185 11-2 2
2. Daingerfield (3) 180 11-3 5
3. Gladewater (5) 172 10-4 10
4. San Augustine 149 13-1 3
5. Paul Pewitt (1) 132 14-2 6
6. Atlanta 119 5-5 NR
7. Diboll (1) 101 11-1 1
8. Alto 91 11-1 4
9. Hughes Springs 65 8-3 8
10. West Rusk 59 7-4 NR
11. Waskom 55 5-5 NR
12. Newton 44 11-2 NR
13. Grapeland 42 10-3 15
14. Tenaha 38 5-5 NR
15. Jefferson 34 9-3 7
Others receiving votes: Harmony 32; Mount Enterprise 21; Sabine 20; Groveton 20; Joaquin 18; Mount Vernon 16; Hooks 12; Fairfield 11; Elysian Fields 11; Carlisle 10; Tatum 7; Lorena 7; Bullard Brook Hill 6; Winona 6; Harleton 5; Garrison 5; New Diana 3; Tyler Grace Community 2; Rivercrest 1; Cayuga 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.