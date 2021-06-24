PALESTINE – The FC Dallas East Texas soccer team based in Palestine competed in a regional soccer league composed of teams from across Texas over the past year and have earned an invitation to play in the prestigious US Youth Soccer National Player Recruitment Opportunity league starting this upcoming fall.
The National League P.R.O., a new high-level national competition platform, was announced in March and features the top boys and girls teams in the United States Youth Soccer National League competing for the opportunity to advance to the annual USYS National Championships.
National League P.R.O. features an emphasis on the player, recruitment and opportunity. The competition builds on the highly successful traditional format of the national league — providing an optimal environment for player development, exposure to college coaches and opportunities for advancement to the national championships.
“You already have college scouts coming to watch these younger kids play,” head coach Michael Garcia said. “It's been a fun experience. This also provides a lot of these kids structure and guidance.”
If you've wondered where the pipeline of success has begun for many of the region's high school soccer teams you can look here. Many of the players on the team began playing soccer at the age of three and began playing competitively with Palestine's YMCA since age seven.
Head coach Michael Garcia and his youth team have been battling for their opportunity to compete past the regional stage since January. They placed inside the top two of the regional league, which earned them an invitation to this new national competition format.
Beforehand, they were competing in the Dallas circuit where they finished 16-4 – good enough to advance to regionals. They've won 87% of their games this season and hope to carry that momentum into fall's extravaganza.
National league play begins in November. Their first round of competition has them traveling to Round Rock. The second part of their schedule lands them in Orlando in January.
If they finish in the top two of their age group, they'll head to the annual USYS National Championships next summer.
There are 48 teams from across the country in this league that will culminate in a national championship at the end of the league.
“We have high expectations for this group,” Garcia said. “We expect to win it. But, also, this is a great experience for this group to see that level of play. They're getting exposure to college and professional scouts.”
