The 2020 high school football season kicks off Friday night after months of uncertainty between all involved parties. However, it's here and less than a few hours away.
The Frankston Indians travel to Timpson to play the bears. Grapeland travels to Shelbyville to play the Dragons and the Cayuga Wildcats host the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats tonight.
Frankston at Timpson
TIMPSON – The Frankston Indians theme this year is changing the way people view Frankston Athletics. Last year, they were a game away from making their first playoff appearance under head coach Paul Gould. This year, due to district realignment, the Indians come from class 3A to 2A.
Though the start of district play is a month out, the Indians can start their quest towards changing people's minds tonight against the Timpson Bears. Timpson went 5-6 last year and was beat in the bi-district round, 47-32, against Groveton. Their running back Braden Courtney makes a return for them after posting 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He also compiled 102 tackles at linebacker.
The Indians will have several new contributors on offense with the majority of their receiving core from last season lost to graduation. Tyler Fridinger looks to take over the production left behind their all-district receivers and assume the starting role at safety.
Frankston kicks off their 2020 season at 7:30 p.m. tonight inside John Herbert Eakin Stadium.
Grapeland at Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies begin their second season under head coach Terry Ward after reaching the regional round of the playoffs in 2019.
They start their 2020 campaign against the Shelbyville Dragons. Shelbyville ended last year 7-4, but lost their final three games to finish out the season – including a 39-0 lost in the bi-district round to Joaquin.
The Dragons are likely to lack depth this season with 14 returners from last year's squad. Mixed into those returners is defensive end Graden Clay who recorded 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks last year.
The Sandies return much of their core including school record holders BJ Lamb, Cadarian Wiley and Cooper Sheridan.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Dragon Stadium.
Cayuga vs. Mt. Enterprise
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats look to set history this season. They'll have a chance to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive year for the first time under head coach Cody Mohan.
That journey begins tonight against the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats. Mt. Enterprise lost a big piece and a Division I athlete in Kendre Miller who signed to TCU. To help offset that lost they added former Six-Man Player of the Year Matthew Rigdon (Richland Springs).
Returning is defensive lineman Zack Johnson who compiled 165 tackles and linebacker Patrick Johnson who recorded 153 tackles.
Cayuga lost a few all-district weapons at skill positions and along both lines. However, players like Logan Vaughn, Dylan Denton, Toby Murray and Daniel Nino are expected to be big contributors this year.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Cayuga's house.
