The 1978 Elkhart Elks won their first district championship under Head Coach Jerry Ives, ended an 11-year playoff drought and tied for the most points scored in program history at that point.
The Elks were nothing short of dominant during their 1978 district title run behind a furious run game led by Willie Simmons and a defense allowing fewer than 12 points a game. Their run was also a drastic turnaround from their 3-7 season the year prior.
They concluded their pre-district stretch 4-1 with their lone loss coming in their season opener to Lovelady. The Elks bullied Kerens to open district in a 58-13 explosion. Elkhart rushed for 423 yards – 227 of those yards coming from Simmons. The Elks' defense also intercepted Kerens four times on the night.
Simmons enjoyed another 200-yard performance the following week in a 21-0 shutout of Edgewood. He scored two of their three touchdowns.
Their closest bout came against Frankston where they won 20-12 behind a 169-yard rushing performance from the team. From there, they boasted a 47-6 win over Crandal and a 54-0 win over Cayuga that clinched them their first district title since 1967. The Elks held Cayuga to one first down in the second half and produced over 500 yards of offense.
They ended their undefeated district run with an 80-0 win over Eustace the next week. Their first-place finish in District 17-A paired them with long-time rival Grapeland in the bi-district run. The Elks had led the series 14-13 coming in against a Sandies team who was 8-2 on the year.
Grapeland’s season came to an end in a 27-13 fight against the Elks. Simmons rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on the day. The Elks' defense held the Sandies to a pair of first downs in the second half. The win moved them into a regional contest against Hawkins who had beaten Rivercrest in the bi-district round.
Elkhart fell in a narrow 27-26 loss after leading 14-0 at half following a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ronnie Moore to Danny Fillip and a 26-yard pass from Moore to Kevin Abbott. Hawkins scored 27 unanswered points until the Elks found the endzone again on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Moore to David Moore. Elkhart’s final touchdown came on a one-yard pass to Fillip. They elected to go for two but failed.
Elkhart finished 10-2, which was their first double-digit win season since 1950.
The Elks dominated the All-District team that season with 13 first-team selections. Mike Rhodes,
guard; Guinn Sowell, tackle; John Callaway, tight end; Willie Simmons, running back; Kevin Abbot, running back and punter; and Joe Hatten, kicker, all represented the Elks on the first-team offense.
Donnie Mason, nose guard; Mike Rhodes, defensive tackle; Abbott, defensive end; Jeffy Curry, linebacker; Steve Grant, linebacker; and Danny Fillip, defensive back, were a first-team defense.
Coach Ives led the Elks to one more district title in 1981 before stepping down as head coach in 1984. He returned to head coaching in 1995 with Cayuga before retiring in 1998. Elkhart renamed their stadium to the Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in 2011 to honor his 22-year legacy as a coach and educator with Elkhart.
