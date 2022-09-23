The official team photo of the 1964 Palestine Wildcats. They are the only team in the school's history to win the state championship.

The 1964 PHS Roster includes:

• Coaches — Luke Thornton, Jim Yeager, Marion Turner, Jesse Cummings, Joe Brickell, James Jones • Superintendent: E.D. Cleveland

• Principal — L.L. Davis

• Managers — Jim Flanagan, Ed Link, Jerry Dyke, Paul Morris, Bill Hall

• Team players — 31 Eddie Bentley, 49 Joe Bentley, 8 Bill Bradley, 41 Bill Bunton, 17 Jacky Cherry, 23 Harry Clark, 40 Frank Denton, 37 Rodney Dubose, 47 David Farrow, 43 Curtis Fitzgerald, 46 Harold Fox, 44 Glen Frantzen, 34 Jimmy Groh, 27 Billy Harris, 42 Fred Heaton, 29 Bill Heidelberg, 26 Gary Henderson, 30 James Henderson, 39 Mike Henderson, 35 Mickey Hubert, 24 Barry James, 32 Ronnie Jones, 36 Jimmy Lester, 20 Billy Lively ,19 Barry Mathews, 16 John McDonald, 15 Don McFarland, 25 Mike Meyers, 29 Stephen Missildine, 33 Jerry Reeder, 38 Bob Stephenson, 22 Rick Sturkie and 21 Danny Westmoreland.