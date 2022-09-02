A perfect blend of coaching and dynamic running produced one of the greatest statistical rushing careers in Texas Football history and a state championship for the Cayuga Wildcats.
When Tommy Allison accepted the athletic director and head football job at Cayuga in May 2007, the program had just three playoff appearances since 1977 and had yet to win a playoff game. They reached the postseason the season prior under Glen Goen in a year where they started seven freshmen.
Allison came over from Palestine where he had spent the last four years building one of the most successful offenses in the region. They had averaged 35.6 points and 385 yards of offense a game in his final year as offensive coordinator.
Though he was dropping from Class 3A to 1A, Allison had a plethora of young talent waiting to leave an imprint on high school football.
That began with Traylon Shead – who had rushed for 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns his freshman year. Shead was the engine that slowly began cultivating a change in culture for the Wildcats his sophomore season.
Shead finished 2007 with 2,810 yards and 33 touchdowns on 255 carries. The All-State running back helped guide Cayuga to their highest win total since 1982 (8) and their first playoff win in program history in a 33-22 win over Lovelady. Cayuga fell in the area round to Maud, 20-12. However, it was the final time the Wildcats would be absent from the state title game under Allison.
Cayuga was the seventh-ranked team in Class 1A entering 2008. They were projected to finish second in District 1A-20 behind the Alto Yellowjackets who were the fourth-ranked 1A team. Those rankings meant little to Cayuga who beat Alto 35-24 before later beating number-ranked Maud 27-18 in the regional finals.
Cayuga was on the cusp of their first state championship. Standing in their way was a Stratford Elks team who had one loss on the season and who had already won a state title in 2005 under head coach Eddie Metcalf. And after one quarter, they had a 12-0 lead over Cayuga.
However, as resilient teams operate, Cayuga climbed in front thanks to a 44-yard touchdown run from Shead and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Broc January to Malcolme Kennedy. Unfortunately, it was the final time Cayuga reached the endzone. Two second-half touchdowns from Stratford sealed the game and clinched their third state championship in eight years.
Left behind was another All-State season from Shead who produced 3,502 yards and 52 touchdowns on the ground; 763 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns from Kennedy; and nine interceptions from Billy Duncan.
That spring, Shead committed to the University of Texas and was the 1A featured athlete in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2009 magazine. Kennedy, who took over at quarterback his senior year, committed to Texas A&M University.
Cayuga entered 2009 as State Farm’s number-one ranked team and was the projected favorite in 1A-Region III. That summer, Cayuga remodeled their stadium to be consistent with the change they wanted to see.
All the makings of a movie that began with them having 0 playoff wins before 2007. However, it was missing the perfect ending. In the words of Allison, “we have some business we need to finish.”
With all the hype of the offseason surrounding them, Cayuga opened the season on the road against Frankston who they had beaten 48-20 the previous year. However, it was a much different outcome as they lost 33-26.
Disappointing? Maybe. But it was obviously needed as 45 points per game and 13 straight wins later they were in their second consecutive state title game.
However, it wouldn’t be a storybook ending without a little adversity. Shead suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups of the state title game. It left him hampered, but not out.
Albany jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one – leaving Cayuga with another state-title game hole to overcome. This time, they made sure to write a different ending. A 68-yard touchdown run from Kennedy gave Cayuga their first score. Back-to-back touchdown passes from Kennedy to Duncan and Shead had them leading 20-17 at the half. And a second half where they outscored them 18-7 to secure the first state title in school history.
Kennedy rushed for 241 yards in the victory, while Shead added another 144 yards. Shead was named the Texas Sports Writers Association Class A Offensive Player of the Year. He finished with 2,696 yards and 43 touchdowns. He’s third all-time in rushing and rushing touchdowns in Texas football.
Kennedy was named All-State first team as quarterback and defensive back. Melvin Shead, Coleman Shafer and Billy Duncan were also All-State first-team players. Tramon Shead and Shak Jenkins were second-team honorees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.